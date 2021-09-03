Matz Topkin sixth in Tokyo Paralympics 50 meter backstroke final

Estonian swimmer Matz Topkin came sixth in the 50 m backstroke at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, finishing with a time of 45.42 seconds.

Topkin, swimming in the first lane made the final after putting in a semi-finals time of 47.12 seconds Friday morning, Estonian time.

Roman Ždanov (Russia) took gold and set a new world record with his winning time of 40.99.

Arnost Petracek (Czech Republic) took silver, with a time of 41.26, with Angel de Jesus Camacho of Mexico, aged just 16, bagging the bronze.

After Thursday's 50 m freestyle event, the Estonian said his main goal at the Paralympics is to make it to the finals in his main discipline - the 50 m backstroke. He fulfilled that goal on Friday morning.

"I reached my first goal, but since my health is not what it could be currently, I will see what I have left in the final. But since it is my last start at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, I will give my everything," said Topkin, after Friday's heat.

The final will took place at 12.24 p.m. Friday, Estonian time.

This article was updated to include Topkin's result in the final.

--

