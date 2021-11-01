Estonia's winter swimming season opens in Tallinn

While the colder weather may not please everyone, winter swimmers in Tallinn enjoyed their first dip of the season on Sunday.

Seawater at the capital's Noblessner Harbor was nine degrees on Sunday afternoon and ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) was on-site to capture the mood.

The season started with a splash in North Tallinn as people queued to whizz down a red slide into the cold water. Those who were more reserved climbed into the water via a ladder.

Swimmer Taavi told AK from the water "I'm feeling good. It's very nice after getting out."

Kristin told AK her first dip of the day lasted for approximately 10 seconds, but on subsequent tries, she stayed in the water for up to three minutes.

"You come out of the comfort zone and put yourself in a new situation," she said.

Jaanis said getting out of the sea makes the air temperature feel like summer.

"Our summer is so short, it is good to extend it for a bit, the sun is shining, the weather is beautiful, the mood is good, [there is] a small sauna and beer," he said, describing the afternoon.

Märt Lepik, head of the winter swimming club "Noblasulps", said over the last four years interest has risen and more opportunities have opened up.

This year at Noblessner, it is possible to use a sauna and a changing room has been added to the site.

"When we started four years ago, we put a ladder here for the first time, perhaps only a few people went swimming. Two years later, in the spring of 2020, we were queuing behind the ladder to get into the water. So this is definitely becoming a popular way to improve your health," Lepik said.

