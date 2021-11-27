Hunt's Bears in Thanksgiving Day victory over Lions

Margus Hunt.
Margus Hunt. Source: ERR
The Chicago Bears, home team of Estonia's sole representative in the National Football League, won their Thanksgiving game at NFC North divisional rivals the Detroit Lions Thursday, thanks to a field goal late in the fourth quarter.

Defensive Tackle Hunt, 34, from Karski-Nuia, Viljandi County, who was placed on the Bears' active roster in late September, did not start, but got 39 percent of playtime on defense, plus 17 percent on special teams, according to the NFL official site.

The Lions were firmly rooted to the bottom of the division at 0-9-1 going into the game at Ford Field and looking for their first win of the season, as late as week 12 and after a 16-16 draw at Pittsburgh the previous week.

They looked like their luck might have been about to turn as they went 7:3 up in the first quarter, only to fall behind 13:7 in the second, thanks to a Bears touchdown and field goal.

The Lions clawed by a one-point margin with a second touchdown in the third quarter, the only score of the quarter. The fourth quarter, while it remained almost sterile, saw Bears kicker Cairo Santos get the lone score of the 15 minutes, with a 28-yard field goal with seven-and-a-half minutes left on the clock.

Not only have the Lions failed to win this season, Thursday's defeat was also their fifth in a row on Thanksgiving Day - whose games they are traditionally regular fixtures in.

The Bears are now 4-7 and third in the NFC North. They next face the on-form Arizona Cardinals, another team Hunt briefly signed for before going to the Bears, at home on Sunday, December 5.

The other two Thanksgiving Day games saw the Las Vegas Raiders win at home against Dallas, 36:33, while the New Orleans Saints, yet another team whose books Hunt was briefly on at one point, were trashed at home by Buffalo, 31:6.

Hunt, who originally went to Southern Methodist University on a track and field scholarship, specializing in the hammer, discus and shot and switching to gridiron when SMU cut its athletics program, was first drafted by Cincinnati in 2013 and spent several seasons there before going to the Indianapolis Colts. Since then he has had very brief stints with the Saints, the Bengals again, and the Cardinals, before going to Chicago in September this year.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

