New Orleans Saints release Margus Hunt

Margus Hunt.
Margus Hunt. Source: Siim Semiskar/ERR SPORT
Estonian defensive lineman Margus Hunt was released by the New Orleans Saints hours before the team's Monday night meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers. Hunt is now a free agent for the fourth time in his career.

The Saints made a handful of roster moves, including releasing the Estonian to make space for cornerback Ken Crawley, who was on the team's practice squad to start the season and has appeared in 40 games for New Orleans over the last five seasons.

Hunt has recorded three tackles and a blocked field goal in two games this year.

The Estonian was drafted to the Cincinnati Bengals in 2013 where he played out his unremarkable four-year rookie contract.

Hunt's best season came in 2018 as a member of the Indianapolis Colts when he finished the season with five sacks and was a key contributor for the Colts defense. His great showing led him to sign a two-year, $9 million extension with the team, who then released him from the contract a year later.

Hunt, who signed a contract with the Saints worth around $1 million in May of this year, will now look for a new club but it can not be ruled out that the Saints keep the versatile special teams player and defensive lineman on the squad in some capacity.

The Saints defeated the Chargers 30:27 in overtime.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

