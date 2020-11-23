Hunt's return from COVID-19 list does not push Bengals to victory

news

Margus Hunt holding a Bengals helmet in 2014.
Margus Hunt holding a Bengals helmet in 2014. Source: ERR
News

Estonian NFL player Margus Hunt, who was placed on his home team Cincinnati Bengals' COVID-19 list on November 11, made his return to action on Sunday in a 9:20 loss against the Washington Football Team.

The Bengals started the game against Washington with a long and efficient drive but did not get any points out of the deal, as kicker Randy Bullock missed from 34 yards. The Football Team responded to Cincinnati's drive with one of their own and running back Antonio Gibson gave the away team a 7:0 lead going into the second quarter.

The Bengals, led by young quarterback Joe Burrow, scored a touchdown on their intial drive in the second quarter and tacked on another three points their next drive. Washington did not get anything going in the second quarter and Cincinnati took a 9:7 lead into half.

Margus Hunt stood out on the defensive line on Washington's final drive in the second quarter, as the Estonian forced an incompletion after getting pressure on Washington's Alex Smith. Hunt also got his 6-foot-8 frame in front of a Smith pass, deflecting the ball up into the air, with Jessie Bates eventually coming down with an interception.

The Bengals, a team with a complicated history of quarterback injuries, saw their first overall pick in this year's draft, Joe Burrow, tear his ACL to start the third quarter. The talented signal-caller confirmed his season-ending injury on Twitter following the game, saying that he is looking forward to next season.

Cincinnati's new quarterback Ryan Finley was not able to get anything going in the third quarter after Burrow's injury and the team was forced to punt on all of their four drives. Washington added a touchdown and two field goals to take a 20:9 lead into the fourth quarter.

The uneventful fourth quarter saw neither team scoring as the Bengals were trying to claw their way back into the game. The deciding quarter ended scoreless, leading to the Washington Football Team taking a 20:9 win over the now 2-7-1 Bengals.

The Bengals' next game will be against the New York Giants at home on Sunday, November 29. The team is all but mathematically eliminated from play-off contention and will likely set their sights on the next season after Burrow's devastating knee injury.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

