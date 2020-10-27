news

19-year-old Ott Eric Ottender looking to make it in American football ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Ott Eric Ottender.
Ott Eric Ottender. Source: NFL Academy
News

Perhaps the most hopeful Estonian American football player, aside from NFL defensive lineman Margus Hunt, is 19-year old Ott Eric Ottender, who currently plays for the Tallinn Kings but is looking to make it in the United States college football ranks in the coming years.

Ottender told Vikerraadio's sports show "Spordipühapäev" on Sunday: "My short-term goal is to be able to play in a college in the United States next year. The long-term goal of making it into the NFL - I would not like to set that one yet. Life is greatly variable."

The wide receiver continued: "The long-term goal would be to get better each day, week and year. The work and results will be reflected in the way I play then."

Ottender said a lot still needs to be done: "You have to be honest with yourself: Are you putting in the time to go to the field to practice, to the gym, study games in your spare time, be a student of the game? Of course, the main principles and the sum of the game are clear but there is so-so much left to learn."

But there are also things out of his own control: "Since coaches of American colleges receive 100 or 200 e-mails a day, you have to get a little lucky for them to see your letter and open it to reply. Another thing is if they even need a player like me in the first place."

Ottender, currently training with Estonia's only team, the Tallinn Kings, added that he sends some 100 e-mails each week to different colleges. "The work off the field is hard," he smirked, adding that off-season training camps also help a lot, such as the NFL Academy held in London, where Ottender participated over the summer.

Ott Eric Ottender. Source: NFL Academy

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:38

Confusion surrounds validity of coronavirus tests before hospital treatment

15:01

Center MP: I hope society does not support defining marriage

14:38

Tallinn City Center aims to improve English communication with new arrivals

14:27

Theresa Bubbear appointed UK Ambassador to Finland after Estonia post ends

14:08

Reform applies for remote sittings after MPs have to quarantine

13:35

Anett Kontaveit to finish season at WTA tournament in Linz

13:09

Two Reform MPs in quarantine complicates Helme no-confidence motion

12:40

Government agrees to shorten quarantine period to 10 days

12:39

19-year-old Ott Eric Ottender looking to make it in American football

12:17

National Library creates card game to identify fake news

12:00

Health Board: 37 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours Updated

11:37

Health Board chief: We have to brace for coronavirus staying

11:11

KredEx approves Alexela's €37 million loan

10:22

Gallery: Vandals deface MS Estonia memorial

10:08

"Ringvaade" host gets a taste of pro-wrestling on live TV

09:42

Daily: Baltic States should cooperate more on defense, says EDF chief

09:11

Rural affairs ministry drafting wide-scale farmer support package

08:43

Martin Helme: ERR supervisory board chair Rein Veidemann should also resign

26.10

Authorities double down on COVID-19 symptoms stay-at-home requirement

26.10

Narva presents €400 million worth of development plans to finance ministry

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: