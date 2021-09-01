Margus Hunt does not make Cardinals roster, now free agent

NFL teams had to cut down their rosters to 53 players by Wednesday and Estonian defensive lineman Margus Hunt did not make the roster for the Arizona Cardinals, leaving the Estonian on the free agent market a week prior to the season opener.

Hunt signed a contract with the Arizona Cardinals on August 11 and was on the team's pre-season roster for two games. The team's third pre-season match against the New Orleans Saints was canceled due to hurricane Ida, which has hit Louisiana.

The Estonian played well in the team's first pre-season match against the Dallas Cowboys, attacking the offensive line from all positions and gaps on the defensive line. Hunt got pressure on the pocket and played well against the run, but missed tackles against Cowboys running backs on several occasions.

Unfortunately for the 34-year old, the Cardinals decided to go the younger route and cut the Estonian on Tuesday night Estonian time, making the versatile defensive lineman a free agent just over a week before the season opener between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at 3.20 a.m. Estonian time on September 10.

Hunt began his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted the SMU defensive lineman in the second round. After a rather disappointing stint with the Bengals, the Estonian moved on to Indianapolis, where he had his career best season for the Colts, which earned him a big contract extension. After the Colts, he moved on to New Orleans last season, who cut him after four weeks, after which Hunt found his way back to Cincinnati, where he finished last season off strong. A return to his first and previous club cannot be ruled out as the Bengals lack talent on defense, but the Estonian is likely to join a team as they endure injuries throughout the season.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

