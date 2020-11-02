Hunt and Cincinnati Bengals take down Tennessee Titans

Estonian defensive lineman Margus Hunt's home team Cincinnati Bengals gave the Tennessee Titans their second loss of the season, defeating the last year's AFC finalists 31:20 at home.

The Bengals and rookie quarterback started the game off well, taking a field goal on the opening drive. After a back and forth in the first quarter, the Bengals opened a ten-point lead heading into the second.

The second quarter only saw three drives as the Titans marched down the field in ten plays to score their first touchdown of the game, followed by the Bengals scoring in nine plays. The teams headed to half-time with Cincinnati holding a 17:7 lead.

After both teams traded punts to start the second half, the home team Bengals then extended their lead to 17 by the end of the third period as Tyler Boyd caught a touchdown after a 12-play drive.

The Titans responded to start the fourth period with a touchdown of their own but the young Bengals team was able to score once more behind runningback Giovani Bernard. The Tennessee team got one more touchdown but the home team closed out the game, taking their second win of the season 31:20.

The Bengals defense, which has been hit with a myriad of injuries, played relatively mistake-free football to hold down the Titans agressive attack. The Estonian Margus Hunt was in the starting line-up but did not record a stat in the 60-minute affair.

The Bengals now have two wins, five losses and a draw. Their next game will be against division rival Pittsburgh Steelers on November 15 as the Bengals are heading into their bye week this week.

