news

Margus Hunt placed on Bengals COVID-19 reserve list ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Margus Hunt in 2014, his first stint with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Margus Hunt in 2014, his first stint with the Cincinnati Bengals. Source: ERR
News

Estonian defensive lineman Margus Hunt did not dress up for his home team Cincinnati Bengals' 10:36 loss to undefeated division rival Pittsburgh Steelers, as the Estonian was placed on the team's COVID-19 reserve list early last week.

The Bengals added the versatile Estonian on the COVID-19 reserve list early last week. He became the fifth Bengal to be added to the list after a small outbreak hit the team.

Right tackle Fred Johnson, linebacker Jordan Evans and cornerbacks Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander were also placed on the list, along with Hunt, with Johnson and Waynes reportedly testing positive for the coronavirus.

Bengals no match against Pittsburgh Steelers

The Bengals did not hit the ground running against what could be the best defense in the National Football League (NFL), punting on all of their drives in the first quarter. The Steelers were able to strike on two field goals and a touchdown as well, taking the first quarter 12:0.

The Bengals started the second quarter with a 90-yard drive for a touchdown but the home team Steelers responded with a touchdown of their own. The Steelers added a field goal, taking a 22:7 lead into half.

The third quarter looked a lot like the first as both teams traded short drives and punts but the Steelers veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hit young receiver Chase Claypool for a touchdown, going into the deciding quarter up 29:7.

Chase Claypool reached the endzone to start the final quarter as well, extending Pittsburgh's lead to 29 points. The Bengals tacked on a field goal on the following drive, finishing the game on a 10:36 loss.

The Cincinnati Bengals are last in the AFC North division with two wins, six losses and a draw after losing to the division rivals Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Their next game will be against the Washington Football Team on November 22.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:01

Enterprise Estonia opens €7.2 million round Estonian-Norwegian program

14:33

Revenue from paintings done during Palmse concert goes to Ilumäe Chapel

14:01

Mart Helme to join Riigikogu foreign affairs committee

13:37

Mart Helme: EKRE ditching policy confining local election vote to citizens

13:08

WTA rankings: Kontaveit finishes year as world 23rd ranked tennis player

13:02

Health Board: 211 new coronavirus cases identified in past 24 hours Updated

12:42

PÖFF goes forward with full programme regardless of coronavirus

12:19

Art Museum of Estonia to celebrate its 101st anniversary with curated tour

11:41

16-year old judoka Viljar Lipard dreams of Olympic gold

11:18

Introduced coronavirus cases mostly originate from Ukraine and Russia

10:51

Synlab planning to increase daily testing capacity to 10,000

10:28

Survey: Majority find holding marriage referendum a white elephant

09:49

VIDEO: Estonia falls 1:2 to North Macedonia in Nations League

09:24

President convening defense council Monday to discuss US-Estonian relations

08:57

Number of people seeking asylum in Estonia drops in 2020

08:27

Margus Hunt placed on Bengals COVID-19 reserve list

08:05

Saarts: Cordon sanitaire sees populists kept from power in many countries

15.11

"Samost ja Sildam": Government's energy spent on dealing with crises

15.11

Foresight Center: Estonian economy vulnerable in COVID-19 second wave

15.11

Pharmacists: People should have two weeks' drugs at home

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: