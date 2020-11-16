Margus Hunt placed on Bengals COVID-19 reserve list

Estonian defensive lineman Margus Hunt did not dress up for his home team Cincinnati Bengals' 10:36 loss to undefeated division rival Pittsburgh Steelers, as the Estonian was placed on the team's COVID-19 reserve list early last week.

The Bengals added the versatile Estonian on the COVID-19 reserve list early last week. He became the fifth Bengal to be added to the list after a small outbreak hit the team.

Right tackle Fred Johnson, linebacker Jordan Evans and cornerbacks Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander were also placed on the list, along with Hunt, with Johnson and Waynes reportedly testing positive for the coronavirus.

Bengals no match against Pittsburgh Steelers

The Bengals did not hit the ground running against what could be the best defense in the National Football League (NFL), punting on all of their drives in the first quarter. The Steelers were able to strike on two field goals and a touchdown as well, taking the first quarter 12:0.

The Bengals started the second quarter with a 90-yard drive for a touchdown but the home team Steelers responded with a touchdown of their own. The Steelers added a field goal, taking a 22:7 lead into half.

The third quarter looked a lot like the first as both teams traded short drives and punts but the Steelers veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hit young receiver Chase Claypool for a touchdown, going into the deciding quarter up 29:7.

Chase Claypool reached the endzone to start the final quarter as well, extending Pittsburgh's lead to 29 points. The Bengals tacked on a field goal on the following drive, finishing the game on a 10:36 loss.

The Cincinnati Bengals are last in the AFC North division with two wins, six losses and a draw after losing to the division rivals Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Their next game will be against the Washington Football Team on November 22.

--

