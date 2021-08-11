Margus Hunt signs with Arizona Cardinals

Margus Hunt in 2014, during his first stint with the Cincinnati Bengals. Source: ERR
American football player Margus Hunt has found a new home team for the upcoming National Football League (NFL) season, signing a deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Hunt finished the previous season with four pass deflections, a sack, a blocked field goal and a fumble recovery. He played well in his modest role to start off the season with the New Orleans Saints and after being cut in week 5, joined the Cincinnati Bengals, where he was able to shine in a weak defensive line unit. 

The Estonian will now join a defensive line that should provide the former discus thrower with plenty of opportunities for playing time. Hunt is a versatile defensive lineman that should see the field in multiple packages and defensive fronts, both rushing from the edge and holding up the run in the middle.

The team added three-time defensive player of the year J.J. Watt in the off-season to play alongside superb pass rusher Chandler Jones, but there are still uncertainties for the group. Watt has not been healthy for the previous few seasons and Jones asked for a trade earlier in the summer. If the pair is healthy and good to go, the defense could be much improved from the previous season, when the Cardinals missed the play-offs in a tough NFC West division.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

