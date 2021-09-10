Margus Hunt signs with Chicago Bears

Margus Hunt. Source: ERR
Estonian NFL player Margus Hunt signed a contract with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday and is looking to be on the field for the season opener on Monday night Estonian time.

Hunt was signed by the Arizona Cardinals in the pre-season, but was cut when the team had to whittle their roster down to 53 players to start the regular season.

Hunt then went to Chicago to work out for the Bears and earned a contract alongside defensive tackle Damion Square to join the team's practice squad. Both players join a defensive line that has been hit with injuries recently and figure to be a part of the rotation right away.

The NFL season started on Thursday night when the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers narrowly edged out the Dallas Cowboys. Chicago will begin its season against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday at 3.20 a.m. Estonian time.

Hunt finished the previous season with four pass deflections, a sack, a blocked field goal and a fumble recovery. He played well in his modest role to start off the season with the New Orleans Saints and after being cut in week 5, joined the Cincinnati Bengals, where he was able to shine in a weak defensive line unit. 

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

