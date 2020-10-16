news

Hunt visits his first home team Bengals for try-out ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Margus Hunt in 2014, when he was a member of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Margus Hunt in 2014, when he was a member of the Cincinnati Bengals. Source: ERR
News

Estonian defensive lineman Margus Hunt, now a free agent for the fourth time in his carrer after his release from the New Orleans Saints on Monday, visited the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday.

The NFL's Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted the Estonian defensive lineman in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, invited Hunt to their facilities for testing on Friday.

The Bengals have not started the season off well, losing three of their first five games and sustaining multiple injuries to their defensive line group. The team is now looking to patch things up from the free agency pool, which Hunt finds himself in for the fourth time in his career.

Hunt played out his uneventful four-year contract with the Bengals and then signed with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017. In 2018, he had a career year for the Colts, finishing the season with five sacks and 30 tackles, leading to a two-year, $9 million contract extension. The Colts cut Hunt the next season, however.

The Estonian signed a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints for the 2020 season and played well in his limited role, finishing with a few tackles for loss and most notably, a blocked field goal. Hunt was released on Monday to make space for cornerback Ken Crawley, who was previously on the team's practice squad.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:49

Taavi Rõivas: I have climbed my political peaks

16:25

Hunt visits his first home team Bengals for try-out

16:00

During winter some road speeds will remain at 100 km/h and 110 km/h

15:47

Visually impaired struggle to move around in Estonia's cities

15:10

Gallery: Exhibition of photographed dreams opened in Dokfoto center

14:42

Kaia Kanepi through to quarterfinals in Cherbourg-en-Cotentin

14:20

Former Danske Bank building sold to BigBank

14:01

Construction of Risti wind farm questioned by local municipality

13:30

Tarmo Soomere: R&D funding hitting 1 percent of GDP start of a new era

13:07

Data Protection Inspectorate: local governments cover for officials

12:45

Gallery: 1,136 young people start conscript service in October

12:14

Third free food distribution cupboard opens in Tartu

11:40

Huawei asks government to review communications networks regulation

11:13

Jõks: Estonia's liberal attitude towards fighting coronavirus is effective

10:54

Health Board: 37 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over last 24 hours

10:42

Weather: Cold temperatures will remain through weekend and next week

10:11

Experts: Tartu-Tallinn track should be straightened before electrification

09:38

Estonian figure skater Eva-Lotta Kiibus currently second in Budapest

09:06

Physicians Association: No idea where this year's flu vaccine has gone

08:33

Tallinn will not hold traditional Christmas market in 2020

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: