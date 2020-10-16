Hunt visits his first home team Bengals for try-out

Estonian defensive lineman Margus Hunt, now a free agent for the fourth time in his carrer after his release from the New Orleans Saints on Monday, visited the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday.

The NFL's Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted the Estonian defensive lineman in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, invited Hunt to their facilities for testing on Friday.

The Bengals have not started the season off well, losing three of their first five games and sustaining multiple injuries to their defensive line group. The team is now looking to patch things up from the free agency pool, which Hunt finds himself in for the fourth time in his career.

Hunt played out his uneventful four-year contract with the Bengals and then signed with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017. In 2018, he had a career year for the Colts, finishing the season with five sacks and 30 tackles, leading to a two-year, $9 million contract extension. The Colts cut Hunt the next season, however.

The Estonian signed a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints for the 2020 season and played well in his limited role, finishing with a few tackles for loss and most notably, a blocked field goal. Hunt was released on Monday to make space for cornerback Ken Crawley, who was previously on the team's practice squad.

--

