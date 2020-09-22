Saints lose to Raiders in historic game in Las Vegas, Hunt gets a tackle

Estonian defensive lineman Margus Hunt and his home club New Orleans Saints travelled to Las Vegas for the first ever NFL regular season game there in NFL history after the Oakland Raiders were relocated this season, falling to the home team 24:34.

The Saints, who got a victory against Tampa Bay in week one, started the game off with a field goal drive and a touchdown drive, taking a 10-point lead in the first quarter.

The Raiders responded well in the Allegiant Stadium opener with quarterback Derek Carr throwing a touchdown to trim the Saints' lead down to three, after which the two teams traded touchdowns. After an interception of quarterback Drew Brees a minute before the end of the second period, the Raiders were able to tie the game at 17 after a field goal.

The home team Raiders went right after the Saints to start the second half as tight end Darren Waller caught a pass for seven points on the opening drive. The third period was sloppy after that, with both teams committing turnovers, leading to the Raiders taking a touchdown lead to the final period.

The Saints' defense was no match to the Vegas offense, coordinated by legendary head coach Jon Gruden, as the Raiders marched down the field, scoring on a 20-yard run by Jalen Richard. New Orleans got a touchdown back with Alvin Kamara's second of the day but the home team capped off the game with a 54-yard field goal a minute before the match's end, giving the Saints a 24:34 loss.

Margus Hunt finished the game with one tackle, adding an assisted tackle in the fourth on a Josh Jacobs run.

Hunt signed a one-year deal with the Saints over the summer after playing three seasons for the Indianapolis Colts, with his best season in 2018 where the versatile defensive lineman notched five sacks along with many big plays for head coach Frank Reich.

The Saints' next game will be against the Green Bay Packers, led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has thrown six touchdowns over the first two games, both wins. The game will be played in New Orleans at 3.20 a.m. Estonian time on Monday, September 28.

The Saints are currently 1-1 and their 2020 regular season looks like this (home games at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in bold, kick-offs in Estonian time):

Week 1: Sunday, September 13: Tampa Bay Buccaneers* W, 34:23.

Week 2: Tuesday, September 22: Las Vegas Raiders L, 24:34

Week 3: Monday, September 28, 3.20 a.m.: Green Bay Packers

Week 4: Sunday, October 4, 8.00 p.m.: At the Detroit Lions

Week 5: Tuesday, October 13, 3.15 a.m.: Los Angeles Chargers

Week 6: Bye Week

Week 7: Sunday, October 25, 7.00 p.m.: Carolina Panthers*

Week 8: Sunday, November 1, 11.25 p.m.: At the Chicago Bears

Week 9: Monday, November 9, 3.20 a.m.: At the Tampa Bay Buccaneers*

Week 10: Sunday, November 15, 11.25 p.m.: San Francisco 49ers

Week 11: Sunday, November 22, 8.00 p.m.: Atlanta Falcons*

Week 12: Sunday, November 29, 11.05 p.m.: At the Denver Broncos

Week 13: Sunday, December 6, 8.00 p.m.: At the Atlanta Falcons*

Week 14: Sunday, December 13, 11.25 p.m.: At the Philadelphia Eagles

Week 15: Sunday, December 20, 11.25 p.m.: Kansas City Chiefs

Week 16: Friday, December 25, 11.30 p.m.: Minnesota Vikings

Week 17: Sunday, January 3 2021, 8.00 p.m.: At the Carolina Panthers*

* = NFC South divisional rival.

Other scores from NFL Week 2:

Chicago - New York Giants 17:13

Dallas - Atlanta 40:39

Green Bay - Detroit 42:21

Indianapolis - Minnesota 28:11

Miami - Buffalo 28:31

New York Jets - San Francisco 13:31

Philadelphia - Los Angeles Rams 19:37

Pittsburgh - Denver 26:21

Tampa Bay - Carolina 31:17

Tennessee - Jacksonville 33:30

Arizona - Washington 30:15

Houston - Baltimore 16:33

Los Angeles Chargers - Kansas City 20:23

Seattle - New England 35:30

Las Vegas - New Orleans 34:24

--

