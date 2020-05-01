ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Margus Hunt to sign with New Orleans Saints ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Estonian defensive tackle Margus Hunt and National Football League franchise New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

The Houston Chronicle reported that Hunt signed with the team, while ESPN reported the sides have a one-year agreement that is not yet signed.

Hunt, 32, was released by the Colts in March after spending the last three seasons with the team. The Estonian DT missed just one game in three years with the team and had a career-high five sacks in 2018. However, he had no sacks last year and just 17 total tackles.

Hunt, originally from Karksi-Nuia in Viljandi County, started as a field athlete and joined the Colts in March 2017 as a free agent from the Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted him from Southern Methodist University (SMU) in 2013.

In seven NFL seasons, Hunt has 105 tackles (23 for loss), 7.5 sacks and 20 QB hits in 91 games (25 starts).

Editor: Anders Nõmm

