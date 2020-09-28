Hunt's Saints fall to Green Bay, lose second consecutive match

Estonian defensive lineman Margus Hunt and his home club New Orleans Saints lost 30:37 to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, dropping their second of three matches to start the NFL season.

The Saints, who started the season off with one win and one loss, hosted the Green Bay Packers in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in front of 750 fans on Sunday night.

The Saints answered a Mason Crosby field goal on Green Bay's opening drive with a touchdown, as Alvin Kamara caught a short pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers and took it in for seven points. Green Bay added another field goal, ending the first quarter with a 7:6 New Orleans lead.

The second period saw Rodgers hit on a deep ball to receiver Allan Lazard, followed by another pass to the young receiver for a touch down. The Saints scored a field goal and added a touchdown to end the first half, taking a 17:13 lead into the break.

The two NFC conference contenders came out of half-time with more scoring in mind, as the aforementioned Lazard caught another long ball, this time for 72 yards, followed by a touchdown from running back Aaron Jones. Saints kicker Will Lutz was accurate on a field goal on the next drive, tying the game at 20.

Rodgers took his team down the field once more after that, connecting with Marcedes Lewis to give the Packers a seven-point lead which did not last long as Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who was the focal point of the New Orleans offense, bounced off defenders for a 52-yard touchdown, ending the third period on a 27:27 tie.

The Packers, who reached the NFC conference championship game last season, did not let up in the deciding period, with Crosby kicking another field goal after a Saints fumble. Rodgers threw another touchdown their next drive, extending the lead to 10. The Saints were able to get three points back but it was not enough as the home team fell 30:37 to Green Bay.

Margus Hunt, who was in the line-up, did not record a single stat.

The Saints, now 1-2, will head to Detroit for their next match on Sunday, October 4. The match will begin at 8 p.m. Estonian time.

Other scores from NFL Week 3:

Jacksonville - Miami 13:31

Pittsburgh - Houston 28:21

Philadelphia - Cincinnati 23:23

New York Giants - San Fransisco 9:36

New England - Las Vegas 36:20

Minnesota - Tennessee 30:31

Cleveland - Washington 34:20

Buffalo - Los Angeles Rams 35:32

Atlanta - Chicago 26:30

Los Angeles Chargers - Carolina 16:21

Indianapolis - New York Jets 36:7

Seattle - Dallas 38:31

Denver - Tampa Bay 10:28

Arizona - Detroit 23:26



The rest of the Saints' 2020 regular season looks like this (home games at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in bold, kick-offs in Estonian time):

Week 1: Sunday, September 13: Tampa Bay Buccaneers* W, 34:23.

Week 2: Tuesday, September 22, 3.15 a.m.: Las Vegas Raiders L, 24:34

Week 3: Monday, September 28, 3.20 a.m.: Green Bay Packers L, 30:37

Week 4: Sunday, October 4, 8.00 p.m.: At the Detroit Lions

Week 5: Tuesday, October 13, 3.15 a.m.: Los Angeles Chargers

Week 6: Bye Week

Week 7: Sunday, October 25, 7.00 p.m.: Carolina Panthers*

Week 8: Sunday, November 1, 11.25 p.m.: At the Chicago Bears

Week 9: Monday, November 9, 3.20 a.m.: At the Tampa Bay Buccaneers*

Week 10: Sunday, November 15, 11.25 p.m.: San Francisco 49ers

Week 11: Sunday, November 22, 8.00 p.m.: Atlanta Falcons*

Week 12: Sunday, November 29, 11.05 p.m.: At the Denver Broncos

Week 13: Sunday, December 6, 8.00 p.m.: At the Atlanta Falcons*

Week 14: Sunday, December 13, 11.25 p.m.: At the Philadelphia Eagles

Week 15: Sunday, December 20, 11.25 p.m.: Kansas City Chiefs

Week 16: Friday, December 25, 11.30 p.m.: Minnesota Vikings

Week 17: Sunday, January 3 2021, 8.00 p.m.: At the Carolina Panthers*

* = NFC South divisional rival.

