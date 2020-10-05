Hunt and Saints prevail over Detroit Lions after slow start

Estonian defensive linesman Margus Hunt and his home team the New Orleans Saints overcame the Detroit Lions 35:29 Sunday, coming back from 0:14 deficit early on in the first quarter.

The Saints, who had lost two of the 2020 season's first three matches, fell behind 0:14 in the first quarter after two touchdown drives from the Lions and their quarterback Matt Stafford. New Orleans were able to put the slow start behind them fast, however, as they scored on two drives in the first quarter themselves, to tie the game at 14 after the first 15 minutes.

The Saints, who were on the road for this game, did not slow down in the second quarter either, with veteran quarterback Drew Brees connecting with his receiver Tre'Quan Smith on two occasions, giving the Saints a 14-point lead going into halftime.

The visitors extended their lead to 21 on their opening drive of the third quarter with Latavius Murray scoring his second of the night. Stafford led his team down the field in response, and the game went into the final quarter with New Orleans holding a 35:21 lead.

The Lions were able to score once in the fourth quarter, thanks to running back Adrian Peterson, but it was not enough to match the scoring outburst by the visiting Saints, who took away a 35:29 victory to improve their season record to 2-2.

Margus Hunt, 33, from Viljandi County and the lone Estonian in the NFL, did not do much statistically but was able to get to the Lions' quarterback once, knocking Stafford down in the third quarter, and so forcing an incomplete pass. Hunt has started the season relatively slowly, as expected from a rotational defensive lineman in the stacked New Orleans position group, but has stood out so far with a field goal block and a few tackles for loss.

The Saints, now 2-2, will play next on October 13 when they will host the Los Angeles Chargers and first-year quarterback Justin Herbert.

Other scores from NFL Week 4:

New York Jets - Denver 28:37

Washington - Baltimore 17:31

Tampa Bay - Los Angeles Chargers 38:31

Miami - Seattle 23:31

Houston - Minnesota 23:31

Dallas - Cleveland 38:49

Cincinnati - Jacksonville 33:25

Carolina - Arizona 31:21

Los Angeles Rams - New York Giants 17:9

Las Vegas - Buffalo 23:30

Chicago - Indianapolis 11:19

San Fransisco - Philadelphia 20:25

The rest of the Saints' 2020 regular season looks like this (home games at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in bold, kick-offs in Estonian time):

Week 1: Sunday, September 13: Tampa Bay Buccaneers* W, 34:23.

Week 2: Tuesday, September 22, 3.15 a.m.: at Las Vegas Raiders L, 24:34

Week 3: Monday, September 28, 3.20 a.m.: Green Bay Packers L, 30:37

Week 4: Sunday, October 4, 8.00 p.m.: at Detroit Lions W, 35:29

Week 5: Tuesday, October 13, 3.15 a.m.: Los Angeles Chargers

Week 6: Bye Week

Week 7: Sunday, October 25, 7.00 p.m.: Carolina Panthers*

Week 8: Sunday, November 1, 11.25 p.m.: At the Chicago Bears

Week 9: Monday, November 9, 3.20 a.m.: At the Tampa Bay Buccaneers*

Week 10: Sunday, November 15, 11.25 p.m.: San Francisco 49ers

Week 11: Sunday, November 22, 8.00 p.m.: Atlanta Falcons*

Week 12: Sunday, November 29, 11.05 p.m.: At the Denver Broncos

Week 13: Sunday, December 6, 8.00 p.m.: At the Atlanta Falcons*

Week 14: Sunday, December 13, 11.25 p.m.: At the Philadelphia Eagles

Week 15: Sunday, December 20, 11.25 p.m.: Kansas City Chiefs

Week 16: Friday, December 25, 11.30 p.m.: Minnesota Vikings

Week 17: Sunday, January 3 2021, 8.00 p.m.: At the Carolina Panthers*

* = NFC South divisional rival.

