Hunt's Colts lose final game of the 2019 season

Margus Hunt (92) in action against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a previous game a little over a year ago.
Margus Hunt (92) in action against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a previous game a little over a year ago. Source: AFP/Scanpix
In a game which almost sums up their entire season, the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, which features the league's one and only Estonian player, Defensive Tackle Margus Hunt, lost 38-20 at lowly Jacksonville in the last game of the regular season, after squandering an early lead.

The Colts had already missed out on the playoffs after a string of losses which only ended in the previous game, at home to the Carolina Panthers.

Travelling to Jacksonville, who finished bottom of the same division, the AFC South, might have looked like another consolation victory was coming, but it was not.

The visitors took a First Quarter lead with a Touchdown and a Field Goal to the Jaguars two Field Goal, and maintained that margin with a Touchdown and a Field Goal in the Second Quarter – which Jacksonville matched – making the score 20-16 at the half.

However, in the Third Quarter things started to unravel, in a familiar progression, as the Jaguars got an unanswered Touchdown, the only score of the quarter which ended in somewhat of a punting duel, making it 24-20 to the hosts going into the Fourth Quarter.

The Jaguars were rampant in the final quarter, scoring two Touchdowns including one from a fumble recovery, and again, the Colts failed to put any points on the scoreboard, making it 38-20 at the end of the game.

Hunt pulled off two key tackles according to the gamebook, both in the Third Quarter, stopping two different Jaguars' Running Backs for a total gain of two yards.

The result leaves things as they are in the AFC South, the tightest division in the 2019 season, with the Colts ending up third on 7-9, and the Jaguars rounding off the table on 6-10. As an indication of how close the division was and how noone won much, two teams go through to the playoffs – the Tennessee Titans who finished second on 9-7, joining the Houston Texans (division winners on 10-6) – but both of them on a Wild Card; nobody was good enough to clinch a Divisional Championship spot and so have to play an extra game. Had the Colts won their close defeat at Houston in November, and another one at Tampa in mid-December, things could have been very different, but they were not.

At the same time, nobody reached the playoffs on 7-9 and the record could have put them bottom of some divisions.

The playoffs start on January 4; the next regular season starts on September 10 (date to be confirmed).

Margus Hunt, 32, from Karksi-Nuia in South Estonia, recently re-signed for the Colts for another two seasons. He gave an interview in November to ERR's sports portal.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

margus huntindianapolis coltsnflestonian sportsestonian sports people
