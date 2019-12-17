ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Hunt's Colts lose to Saints, putting playoffs out of reach ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Margus Hunt.
Margus Hunt. Source: ZUMAPRESS.com/Scanpix
Margus Hunt's Indianapolis Colts lost their Week 15 encounter at the New Orleans Saints 34-7 on Monday night, the fourth loss in a row, and putting an end to their playoffs hopes for this season.

The hosts had already clinched their division, the NFC South, but nonetheless opened up the scoreline with a Field Goal and a Touchdown in the First Quarter, repeating the feat in reverse in the second, to make it 20-0 to the Saints at the end of the half.

The Saints scored two more Touchdowns in the Third Quarter, wrapping up their points haul for the game at 34, with the Colts managing a consolation Touchdown in the Fourth Quarter.

Defensive Tackle Hunt, 32, from Karksi-Nuia in South Estonia, who also plays on Special Teams, made one tackle in the game.

The result leaves the Colts third in the AFC South, which they led earlier in the season, on 6-8, with two games to go. Two of the team's last four losses were against teams in their division.

The Colts would have needed to win at the Mercedes Benz Superdome to have been in with a chance of making the playoffs; as things stand, the divisional winner, either the Houston Texans (9-5) or the Tennessee Titans (8-6) will still need to go through the Wild Card round and will not automatically qualify for the Divisional round, whose spots are already taken by the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots.

The Colts play out the season against two other teams who also will not make the playoffs, the Carolina Panthers next Sunday, the final match at the Lucas Oil Stadium for the season, and are at the Jacksonville Jaguars, currently bottom of the AFC South behind the Colts.

Margus Hunt started as a field athlete at Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas, Texas, switching to gridiron when SMU cut its athletics program. He was drafted by the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals in the second round in 2013, and traded to the Colts in March 2017. ERR's sports portal recently interviewed him (in Estonian).

Editor: Andrew Whyte

