Ott Tänak: 'I'm happy at Hyundai'

WRC drivers' champion Ott Täna says he is settling in well at Hyundai, following December's test drive session in the French Alps.

"It was a good feeling to drive the car right away. It was easy to drive," Tänak, who left Toyota for Hyundai shortly after clinching his maiden world title at Rally Catalunya in late October, said.

"[New teammates] Thierry Neuville and Sebastien Loeb had already ridden this [car] setup ... My setup was quite similar to theirs. After that, we adjusted the car a bit and it made me feel more comfortable," Tänak continued, ERR's sports portal reports.

"This level where the car is good, means just that – it's good, and Hyundai is good [too]," he continued.

Looking ahead to 2020's opening round in late January in Monte Carlo, Tänak said: "It's a difficult phase where you have to focus more on finding comfort and confidence. A lot depends on the little things."

"I have an understanding of the car under normal conditions, but for the next pre-test for Monte Carlo, we need to find more snow and ice," he added.

