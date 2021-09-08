Margus Hunt training with Chicago Bears

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Margus Hunt being interviewed in his native language by ERR in December 2019, while he was with the Indianapolis Colts. Source: ERR
Sports

Estonian NFL defensive linesman Margus Hunt has been training this week with the Chicago Bears, ERR's sports portal reports.

Hunt, 34, a native of Karksi-Nuia, Viljandi County, was cut by the Arizona Cardinals last week after the team whittled its squad down to the regulation 53, leaving him a free agent.

The Bears, who topped the NFC North in the preseason, with a 2-1 record and who scraped through to the playoffs as an 8-8 wild card last season, are looking at defensive linemen, as well as defensive backs, as they have considerable weaknesses in those areas.

Hunt played last season for the Cincinnati Bengals, his second stint at the team in his NFL career, after being cut by the New Orleans Saints in a similar fashion just ahead of the 2020 season.

Hunt also played for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2017-2019 seasons.

Hunt was originally a field athlete and went to Southern Methodist University on a scholarship, switching to gridiron when that college's athletics program was cut.

The 2021 NFL season starts this weekend. The Bears are at the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08.09

Margus Hunt training with Chicago Bears

08.09

U21s football team loses 5:0 at home to Norway

08.09

Estonia's coronavirus infection rate falls to 1.05

08.09

Research fellow: Aim of Russian information warfare to sow chaos and strife

08.09

Tallinn city government lays off transport department deputy director

08.09

US Air Force to upgrade radar system in Lääne-Viru County

08.09

Gallery: Thousands of sunflowers blooming in Tapa municipality

08.09

Mobility Month takes place in Tallinn throughout September

08.09

Postimees sees no conflict of interest in funding MS Estonia expedition

08.09

Developers worried over document procedure delays in Tallinn

08.09

Expert: Electricity prices will remain high for some time

08.09

Justice minister on classified documents: Unfinished work must be done

08.09

Jürgen Ligi: Riigikogu role in processing state budget must not grow

08.09

Toomas Sildam: Ministers running in local elections unfair

08.09

President Kersti Kaljulaid on official visit to Kenya

08.09

Finnish foreign students most common at EMTA this year, China second

08.09

Private Estonia wreck dive not challenging current, official investigation

08.09

Scientist: Delta strain needs new and different decisions from politicians

08.09

Tallinn deputy mayor denies criminal investigation false statement charges

08.09

Kiik: It is more responsible for me to continue in office than to resign

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

04.09

Four countries join Estonia's travel restrictions 'red' list from Monday

08.09

Health Board: 152 hospitalized patients, 488 new covid cases

07.09

Health Board: 144 hospitalized patients, three deaths, 391 new cases

08.09

Postimees Group main backer of rival MS Estonia dive investigation

08.09

Number of job vacancies surpassed 10,000 in second quarter

08.09

State could be hiding millions of documents intended for the public

07.09

Family on daytrip captures wolf cub litter on film

08.09

Scientist: Delta strain needs new and different decisions from politicians

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: