Margus Hunt training with Chicago Bears

Estonian NFL defensive linesman Margus Hunt has been training this week with the Chicago Bears, ERR's sports portal reports.

Hunt, 34, a native of Karksi-Nuia, Viljandi County, was cut by the Arizona Cardinals last week after the team whittled its squad down to the regulation 53, leaving him a free agent.

The Bears, who topped the NFC North in the preseason, with a 2-1 record and who scraped through to the playoffs as an 8-8 wild card last season, are looking at defensive linemen, as well as defensive backs, as they have considerable weaknesses in those areas.

Hunt played last season for the Cincinnati Bengals, his second stint at the team in his NFL career, after being cut by the New Orleans Saints in a similar fashion just ahead of the 2020 season.

Hunt also played for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2017-2019 seasons.

Hunt was originally a field athlete and went to Southern Methodist University on a scholarship, switching to gridiron when that college's athletics program was cut.

The 2021 NFL season starts this weekend. The Bears are at the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.

