Kontaveit through to Guadalajara WTA final

Sports
Sports

Anett Kontaveit is through to the finals of the season-ending Akron WTA tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico, after seeing off Maria Sakkari (Greece) in three sets, 6:1, 3:6, 6:3. She will face Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain), a player she lost to earlier in the tournament, in the final.

The match lasted just over two hours and saw several twists and turns of fortune, with Sakkari three games away from victory in the final set at one point.

Kontaveit has seen a revolution in form since the summer – when she had already reached the finals of the Eastbourne tennis tournament in England in June – after taking on new coach, former player Dmitry Tursunov, and has won nearly all her past 30 competitive games, taking victory in the Ostrava, Kremlin Cup and Transylvania WTA tournament finals with it.

This streak punted Kontaveit into the Guadalajara shortlist at the eleventh hour after overtaking Ons Jabeur (Tunisia), and posting her highest rating, at eighth in the world, in her career to date and around 20 places higher than her ranking earlier on in the season.

The Guadalajara competition pits the top eight players worldwide against each other, with two groups of four playing off in a round-robin, and the top two from each group proceeding to the semi-finals.

Kontaveit, 25, from Tallinn beat Barbora Krejčíková and Karolina Pliškova, both from the Czech Republic, in the round-robin, and while she lost to Muguruza in the third group game, this didn't hamper her progress to the final as she had already qualified. The result also let Muguruza into the semi-finals.

Meanwhile Sakkari made it to the semis after beating Arina Sabalenka (Belarus) 7:6 (1), 6:7 (6), 6:3.

Wednesday's encounter between the Estonian, ranked number 8 in the world, and the Greek player, ranked sixth, began in the similar style we've become used to seeing from Kontaveit since late summer, breaking Sakkar's serve twice and holding her own, to win set one in 28 minutes and winning over three-quarters of her points from the first serve.

Sakkari's serve was stronger in set two and, ERR's sports portal reports, she gained strength from a rowdy crowd in the Estadio Akron de Tenis in Guadalajara, and only lost her service once, hitting six aces and saving three break points to take the set 6:3.

In the third, decisive set, Sakkari continued her renewed form, breaking the Estonian's serve in game five and looking within striking distance of victory with things at 3:2. However, Kontaveit dug in tremendously and denied Sakkari a single game more, stringing together four in a row to take the set 6:3, and with it the match.

The other semi-final was an all-Spanish affair - played in a country which more-or-less won its independence from Spain 200 years ago this year - meaning one way or another a Spanish player would reach the final in Guadalajara for the first time since Arantxa Sánchez Vicario in the 1990s.

In the event, Muguruza, who beat Kontaveit 6:4, 6:4 on Sunday, won out over her compatriot Paula Badosa 6:3, 6:3 to set up the rematch.

Wednesday's final takes place no earlier than 7.30 p.m. local time (3.30 a.m. on the Thursday, in Estonia).

The overall head-to-head win-loss rate between the pair is currently 3:2 in the Spaniard's favor.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:46

Environment minister resigns, citing personal, family reasons

11:34

COP26 final agreements to have little impact on Estonia

11:34

Government calls 1,684 reservists to training exercise Okas 2021

11:11

Kaupo Meiel: Our daily exorcism

10:32

Health Board: 489 hospitalized patients, 1,023 new cases, 7 deaths

10:13

Center MP on environment minister role: Let's see what the day brings

09:38

Party ratings: Eesti 200 draws level with EKRE

09:19

Foreign minister: Lukashenko wants to be recognised as president of Belarus

08:51

Rental apartment prices top pre-crisis levels

08:28

Former culture minister appointed Tartu city council chair

08:02

Riina Solman: Maturity can help manufacture national togetherness

06:45

Kontaveit through to Guadalajara WTA final

16.11

Environment minister Tõnis Mölder to resign Wednesday Updated

16.11

PPA vs BTA: Insurance company refuses to pay for emergency vehicle damages

16.11

First 10 Eesti Laul quarter finalists unveiled

16.11

Black Nights Film Festival Shorts program starts

16.11

Fall in unemployment to pre-crisis levels leads to general wage rally

16.11

Health Board: Vaccinated teens, booster dose recipients rarely get infected

16.11

Supreme Court: Marriage may be condition for issuing residence permit

16.11

Statistics: Average pension rises 6.2 percent on year to Q3 2021

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

15.11

Estonia's IT sector will be short of 7,000 employees in coming years

13.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, November 15

09:19

Foreign minister: Lukashenko wants to be recognised as president of Belarus

16.11

Health Board: 516 hospitalized patients, 869 new cases, 11 deaths

16.11

Tallinn University to stop admission to three master's programs from 2022

16.11

Environment minister Tõnis Mölder to resign Wednesday Updated

15.11

Estonia to create new state digital hub

16.11

Latvian defense minister: We are one step from using NATO Treaty Article 4

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: