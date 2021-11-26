Kontaveit nominated for WTA Most Improved Player award

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) on Thursday announced the finalists for season-ending awards with Anett Kontaveit among the finalists for the Most Improved Player of the Year award.

The Estonian is joined by Leylah Fernandez (Canada), Maria Sakkari (Greece), Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic), Ons Jabeur (Tunisia), Paula Badosa (Spain) and Jessica Pegula (United States).

WTA has handed out the Most Improved Player of the Year since 1977, last year's winner was Polish player Iga Swiatek, who finished 2021 as the world's ninth-ranked player, two spots behind Kontaveit.

The Estonian finished the season winning 29 of her last 33 matches, including a 12-match winning streak, which saw her win a tournament in Moscow, Russia and Romania. She also won tournaments in Cleveland and Ostrava earlier in the season.

She became the first Estonian to make it to the season-end showcase WTA Finals tournament, in which she lost in the final, and also became the first Estonian to be ranked in the world top-10, finishing the season as the seventh-ranked singles player in the world.

WTA will also name the Player of the Year, the Newcomer of the Year, the Comeback Player of the Year Award and the Doubles Team of the Year at an event in St. Petersburg, Florida, in December.

