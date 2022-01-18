Kontaveit starts Australian Open with straight-set victory

Kontaveit is ranked sixth in the tournament and got off to a bit of a rocky start in the opening match, but rattled off four consecutive game victories from 2:2 to take the opening set. The second set also went to 2:2, after which the Estonian won three consecutive games and then traded game victories to close out the match with a 6:3 second set victory.

Kontaveit's first win took an hour and 22 minutes, the Estonian served up three aces and won on 78 percent of her first serve points, but struggled mightily on her second serves, only capitalizing on 38 percent of her 29 second serve points.

Kontaveit said in her post-match interview that opening round matches are always a little anxiety-inducing, but she is pleased to get a victory. "The serve is something I wish I could have done better on, but I think I conquered my nerves during the first set and started playing better. Felt more secure on the court," the Estonian said.

She said there is more attention on her as this is the first time she has ever been ranked in the top-10 at a Grand Slam. "I played on one of the main courts right away. In general, it is important to focus on what is happening on the court and how I feel, how I manage myself. There is a little more attention, but no drastic changes," Kontaveit noted.

She will face 19-year old Danish player Clara Tauson in the second round of the tournament. The two have never met on the court before.

Editor's note: This article was updated with Kontaveit's second round opponent information and additional comments from Kontaveit.

