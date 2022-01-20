Kontaveit out of Australian Open after loss to 19-year old Clara Tauson

Estonian top tennis player Anett Kontaveit has been eliminated from the Australian Open after losing to 19-year old former top junior player Clara Tauson 2:6, 4:6.

The Estonian got off to a rough start, losing her serve in the opening game of the match. Tauson took a 2:0 lead and never lost it, eventually winning three consecutive games to take the first set 6:2.

The Danish star weathered the storm in the second set as Kontaveit took off for leads of 3:1 and 4:2, to which Tauson responded to by winning four consecutive games to steal the match from the Estonian world number-seven.

Kontaveit served up two aces and committed one double fault, Tauson had five aces and no double faults. The Estonian had 27 unforced errors to her opponent's 13 in the hour and 20 minute match-up.

19-year-old Clara Tauson upsets No. 6 seed Anett Kontaveit 6-2 6-4.

Kontaveit told Delfi Sport (link in Estonian) after the match that she was disappointed and her aim is to always do better than the second round of a Grand Slam. "But there is nothing I can do any more. I have to get back to work and react as well as I can. It is important to analyze what went wrong and what I could do better next time," the Estonian said.

"I cannot tell you what made this match so complicated for me or if I expected too much of myself. I cannot answer that question, but she played very aggressively and well. I did not feel the freedom on the court, my shots were cramped," Kontaveit analyzed her performance.

She added that she will now travel home from Australia and will likely participate in a tournament in St. Petersburg, which is set to begin on February 7.

