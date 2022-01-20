Kontaveit out of Australian Open after loss to 19-year old Clara Tauson

Sports
Anett Kontaveit.
Anett Kontaveit. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Sports

Estonian top tennis player Anett Kontaveit has been eliminated from the Australian Open after losing to 19-year old former top junior player Clara Tauson 2:6, 4:6.

The Estonian got off to a rough start, losing her serve in the opening game of the match. Tauson took a 2:0 lead and never lost it, eventually winning three consecutive games to take the first set 6:2.

The Danish star weathered the storm in the second set as Kontaveit took off for leads of 3:1 and 4:2, to which Tauson responded to by winning four consecutive games to steal the match from the Estonian world number-seven.

Kontaveit served up two aces and committed one double fault, Tauson had five aces and no double faults. The Estonian had 27 unforced errors to her opponent's 13 in the hour and 20 minute match-up.

Kontaveit told Delfi Sport (link in Estonian) after the match that she was disappointed and her aim is to always do better than the second round of a Grand Slam. "But there is nothing I can do any more. I have to get back to work and react as well as I can. It is important to analyze what went wrong and what I could do better next time," the Estonian said.

"I cannot tell you what made this match so complicated for me or if I expected too much of myself. I cannot answer that question, but she played very aggressively and well. I did not feel the freedom on the court, my shots were cramped," Kontaveit analyzed her performance.

She added that she will now travel home from Australia and will likely participate in a tournament in St. Petersburg, which is set to begin on February 7.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:11

Planned reform to make care home places more affordable

13:44

List of permanently inhabited islands decreases by 1

13:16

Head of Enefit Power: Europe's CO2 trading system needs review

12:44

Patient Portal to get updated design and content next year

12:18

Swedbank revises 2022 economic growth forecast downwards

11:46

Irja Lutsar: People should be allowed to events if they test negative

11:19

Government reaches agreement on energy compensation measures

10:51

Industrial producer index rose by nearly 25 percent on year to December

10:48

Health Board: 322 hospitalized patients, 3,845 new cases, 4 deaths

10:21

Kaia Kanepi through to Australian Open round three

10:14

State procuring over 500 Israeli-made Spike anti-tank missiles Updated

10:08

Weather service issues strong winds, blizzard warning

09:45

MP calls for Estonia to raise defense spending to 2.5 percent of GDP

09:12

Party leaders debate energy price compensation on 'Esimene stuudio'

08:21

Baltics given approval to send US-made weapons to Ukraine

08:15

Kontaveit out of Australian Open after loss to 19-year old Clara Tauson

19.01

Minister: Estonia can't tolerate EU global minimum tax rate in current form

19.01

Literature Year kicks off on Hiiumaa

19.01

Estonian cyber tech hosts platform for annual multi-national exercise

19.01

Eesti Laul semi-final songs' order of appearance revealed

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

19.01

EDF commander: There will likely be war in Ukraine soon

18.01

Yle: Russian civilian plane flies mystery route over Finland

19.01

Prime minister: Government to allocate €380 million to national defense

19.01

75 booster dose recipients have been hospitalized

19.01

Estonia could get a nuclear power plant says prime minister

19.01

Minister: Estonia can't tolerate EU global minimum tax rate in current form

19.01

Weekly: 'Happiest man in Estonia' has no electricity bill to speak of

08:21

Baltics given approval to send US-made weapons to Ukraine

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: