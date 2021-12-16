Olympic Committee gives Anett Kontaveit and her trainer €15,000

Anett Kontaveit.
Anett Kontaveit. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) awarded tennis player Anett Kontaveit, who had a memorable end to her year, culminating with a position at the WTA Finals tournament, €10,000 for her efforts. Kontaveit's trainer Dmitri Tursunov received €5,000.

EOK president Urmas Sõõrumaa said the world's seventh-ranked player provided Estonians with sweet and powerful emotions to cap off the tennis season.

"Where Anett reached is a great achievement for Estonian tennis and what she did to end the year was wondrous. I would like to congratulate Anett and her trainer Dmitri, who showed us what can be done with sheer force of will," Sõõrumaa said.

The Estonian finished the season winning 29 of her last 33 matches, including a 12-match winning streak, which saw her win a tournament in Moscow, Russia and Romania. She also won tournaments in Cleveland and Ostrava earlier in the season.

She became the first Estonian to make it to the season-end showcase WTA Finals tournament, in which she lost in the final, and also became the first Estonian to be ranked in the world top-10, finishing the season as the seventh-ranked singles player in the world.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

