Kontaveit makes it to quarterfinals in Sydney

Anett Kontaveit defeated Romanian player Elena Gabriela Ruse 6:3, 6:1 in the second round of the WTA 500 tournament in Sydney to advance to the quarterfinals.

Kontaveit fell behind 0:2 to start the match, but tied the first set after winning the next two games. The two traded game victories, after which the 26-year old Estonian closed the first set at 6:3. The Romanian also won the first game of the second set, but the Estonian rattled off six consecutive game victories to grab a 6:1 set and match victory.

The match-up lasted an hour and 16 minutes. The Estonian served up three aces to Ruse's two and committed two double faults to the Romanian's seven. Kontaveit won on 73 percent of her first serve points and saved two of the four break points against her.

Kontaveit will now face off against Tunisian player Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals of the WTA Sydney Tennis Classic. The two are good friends and have faced off on four occasions with Jabeur holding a 3:1 lead in their head-to-head.

Pay back for last year and welcoming Anett on Twitter https://t.co/M3N1puR3yI pic.twitter.com/x1kLnbhwOC — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) January 8, 2022

Jabeur defeated former world second Petra Kvitova in her second round match-up to set up a with Kontaveit. "Anett is a terrific player. We had our moments last year. I told her, 'You're obsessed with me, you always follow me, so stop.' But it's great to have her on tour. She's a tough player. Even the matches we played against each other were always tough," Jabeur said. "She is going to give everything, and she doesn't care about the results. So I will try to do the same, and I will really try to win."

