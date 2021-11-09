WTA Finals draw puts Kontaveit in group with two Czechs and Muguruza

The draw is out for the 2021 WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, Anett Kontaveit is set to become the first Estonian to participate. Kontaveit was placed in one group with Czech players Barbora Kerjcikova and Karolina Pliskova and Spanish player Garbine Muguruza.

The showcase season-ender tournament of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) will begin on Wednesday and will pit the top eight singles players of the world against each other for total prize pool of $5 million.

The draw was conducted at a private gala on Monday night with the groups named after ancient cities in Mexico - Chichen Itza, Teotihuacan, Tenochtitlan, and El Tajin.

Kontaveit will play the initial part of the tournament in group Teotihuacan along with Barbora Krejcikova, Karolina Pliskova and Garbine Muguruza. The second singles group - Chichen Itza - pits Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari, Iga Swiatek and Paula Badosa against each other.

Kontaveit has never faced Krecjikova before and the two will face off in the opening match of the tournament at 10 p.m. on Wednesday Estonian time.

Kontaveit is currently ranked eighth in the world, becoming the first Estonian to be ranked in the WTA top 10. She is on a 10-match winning streak dating back to the Kremlin Cup in Moscow in October. The Estonian has won three WTA tournaments this season.

