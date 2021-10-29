Kontaveit reaches quarter-finals in Romania

Tennis player Anett Kontaveit advanced to the quarter-finals of the Transylvania Open tournament in Romania on Thursday after defeating Belgian player Alison van Uytvanck 6:3, 6:4.

Kontaveit needed an hour and 10 minutes to achieve the straight set victory.

The opening set saw the players trade game victories until Kontaveit took off from 2:2 and won three consecutive games. Van Uytvanck was able to get one back, but the Estonian closed a 6:3 opening set victory.

The two players played another tightly contested set in the second, trading game victories up to 4:4, when the Estonian world 14-rank rattled off two consecutive game victories to win the set 6:4 and advance to the quarter-finals.

Kontaveit has now won 23 of her last 25 matches, including 12 consecutive. She has won two tournaments in indoor conditions this season - Ostrava and Moscow. If the Estonian were to win the Romanian tournament, she would reach the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, a showcase tournament of the best eight players in the world.

Kontaveit will face Ukrainian player Anhelina Kalinina in the quarter-finals on Friday afternoon.

