Kontaveit up to 14th in WTA rankings, Kanepi 71st

Anett Kontaveit's recent strong form, which saw her win Sunday's VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow, as well as the Ostrava WTA tournament in the Czech Republic last month, has seen her rise six places to 14th in the world rankings, equaling her previous career-high position.

Meanwhile, Kaia Kanepi fell one place in the freshly-announced WTA rankings, to 71st.

Ashleigh Barty continues in first place, followed by Belarusian player Arina Sabalenka from Belarus and Karolina Pliškova of the Czech Republic.

Kontaveit's coach Dmitry Tursunov previously coached Sabalenka.

Novak Djokovic continues to lead the men's world, rankings, followed by Daniil Medvedev (Russia) and Stefanos Tsitsipa (Greece). Rafael Nadal (Spain) now ranks fifth.

