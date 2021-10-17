Kontaveit awaits round one opponent in Moscow

Sports
Anett Kontaveit in the ERR studios last year.
Anett Kontaveit in the ERR studios last year. Source: ERR/ Romi Hasa
Sports

Anett Kontaveit is in action on Monday at the VTB Kremlin Cup, a WTA tournament taking place in Moscow, after she gained entry without needing to qualify.

Kontaveit, ranked 20th worldwide, will meet either Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan, WTA 16th) or Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic, WTA 37th), in round two, if she makes it through the opening round.

Who the Estonian will meet in round one has yet to be determined, but will be a player from among the ranks of those who have had to qualify.

Kontaveit made it to the quarter-finals of the tournament the last time she took part, in 2018, going out in two sets to Tunisian player Ons Jabeur.

Veteran Estonian player Kaia Kanepi was runner-up in the contest overall, 10 years ago.

This year's competition runs Monday to the following Sunday, October 24, and is played on indoor, hard courts.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

