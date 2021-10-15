Kontaveit loses in Indian Wells quarter-finals

Sports
Sports

Anett Kontaveit's journey at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open, played in Indian Wells, California, has come to a close after the Estonian lost 5:7, 3:6 in the quarterfinals to Tunisian player Ons Jabeur.

No woman tennis player has won more matches this year than Jabeur and in a battle of two players in good form, the Tunisian ended up besting the Estonian in straight sets.

Kontaveit won the first game of the match, but dropped the next four. While she clawed her way back to equalize the opening set at 5:5, Jabeur was able to close out the set by winning two consecutive games.

In a competitive second set, the players exchanged game victories until 3:3, at which point Jabeur took momentum and realized three straight game victories to defeat the Estonian.

The win puts Jabeur into the top-10 of the women's world singles ranking, becoming the first Arabian player to ever do so.

Kontaveit started the Indian Wells tournament after defeating Italian player Martina Trevisan in the 1/32 finals. In her 1/16 finals match-up, Kontaveit defeated defending champion Bianca Andreescu 7:6, 6:3 to advance to the 1/8 finals, in which she faced Brazilian player Beatriz Haddad Maia. The Estonian dominated and won in straight sets, leading to a match-up with Jabeur.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:36

More than 230,000 votes cast during advance voting

08:06

Kontaveit loses in Indian Wells quarter-finals

14.10

Government approves low-income household energy bill support package

14.10

€12 million of 2022 state budget to combat remote-learning side-effects

14.10

Greens chairwoman says idea of tazing litterers was a joke

14.10

Tänak fifth in Catalunya test stage, Ogier fastest

14.10

Electricity trading price falls nearly 40 percent in 24 hours

14.10

Kersna, Soomere make new R&D council lineup

14.10

Investigation starts after Tallinn shipyard worker killed in accident

14.10

Prime minister: PPA to crack-down on businesses flaunting covid rules

14.10

Ministry wants parties' names in civil court cases to be confidential

14.10

Erik Gamzejev: 'Adverse analytical findings' at elections

14.10

First Tallink ship arrives in Scotland to accommodate UN conference

14.10

Gallery: Estonian ambassador to the Netherlands presents credentials

14.10

Competition Authority: Compensating network discounts viable and welcomed

14.10

Karis orders Kadriorg honor guard return to wearing dress uniform

14.10

Karis' meetings with Latvian and Finnish presidents canceled due to Covid Updated

14.10

Family physician: The government should not act on emotions

14.10

EKRE, SDE call for clearer government communication

14.10

Minister: Reduced energy charges to cost state €75 million

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

14.10

Spread of coronavirus in Estonia has reached very high level

13.10

Anti-money laundering chief: Cryptocurrency licenses should be revoked

14.10

Karis' meetings with Latvian and Finnish presidents canceled due to Covid Updated

14.10

Health Board: 342 hospitalized patients, 1,060 cases, five deaths

14.10

Prime minister: Why the majority should be restricted is a growing question

14.10

Karis orders Kadriorg honor guard return to wearing dress uniform

12.10

China expert: Estonia could leave 16+1, promote relations with Taiwan

13.10

Anthropologist: Tallinn losing its distinctive face copying the West

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: