Kontaveit loses in Indian Wells quarter-finals

Anett Kontaveit's journey at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open, played in Indian Wells, California, has come to a close after the Estonian lost 5:7, 3:6 in the quarterfinals to Tunisian player Ons Jabeur.

No woman tennis player has won more matches this year than Jabeur and in a battle of two players in good form, the Tunisian ended up besting the Estonian in straight sets.

Kontaveit won the first game of the match, but dropped the next four. While she clawed her way back to equalize the opening set at 5:5, Jabeur was able to close out the set by winning two consecutive games.

In a competitive second set, the players exchanged game victories until 3:3, at which point Jabeur took momentum and realized three straight game victories to defeat the Estonian.

The win puts Jabeur into the top-10 of the women's world singles ranking, becoming the first Arabian player to ever do so.

Kontaveit started the Indian Wells tournament after defeating Italian player Martina Trevisan in the 1/32 finals. In her 1/16 finals match-up, Kontaveit defeated defending champion Bianca Andreescu 7:6, 6:3 to advance to the 1/8 finals, in which she faced Brazilian player Beatriz Haddad Maia. The Estonian dominated and won in straight sets, leading to a match-up with Jabeur.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!