Estonian tennis players defeated in Indian Wells tournament

Kaia Kanepi (left) and Anett Kontaveit
Kaia Kanepi (left) and Anett Kontaveit Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Estonian tennis players Kaia Kanepi and Anett Kontaveit both had to admit defeat at the Indian Wells Masters tournament in California. Kanepi is now out of the single's tournament and Kontaveit lost in the double's tournament.

Kanepi met American player Madison Keys (WTA 50th) in the opening round of the single's tournament and fell 0:6, 5:7. The match lasted an hour and nine minutes.

Kanepi got off to a rough start and the American was able to capitalize, taking the opening set in only 15 minutes. Kanepi was only able to capture four points in the entire set.

The American got off to a 3:0 lead in the second set, after which Kanepi broke her serve on two occasions and took a 5:3 lead. Keys took the next four games, however, and won the second set 7:5 after Kanepi saved three match balls.

Anett Kontaveit and her partner Darja Kasatkina fell out of the double's tournament after losing 3:6, 4:6 to Sharon Finchman and Giuliana Olmos.

Kontaveit is straight through the opening round in the single's tournament and will face the winner of a match-up between Czech player Marie Bouzkova and Italian player Martina Trevisan.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

