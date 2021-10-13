Kontaveit dominates to advance to Indian Wells quarter-finals

Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit (WTA 20th) lost only two games on her way to a 6:0, 6:2 victory over Brazilian player Beatriz Haddad Maia (WTA 115th) in the round of 16.

Kontaveit needed just over an hour to take care of the Brazilian, who surprised Karolina Pliškova (WTA 3rd) in their match-up to reach the round of 16.

The Estonian was in control throughout the match and did not drop a single game in the first set. Kontaveit extended her game victory streak to nine to start the second set, after which Haddad Maia took her first game victory. The Estonian eventually took the set 6:2 and advanced to the quarterfinals.

"I was certain enough that I had an advantage today. I felt like I controlled the match. I felt that right from the start," Kontaveit told Delfi Sport (link in Estonian).

Kontaveit will face Tunisian player Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals. Jabeur defeated Russian player Anna Kalinskaya 6:2, 6:2 to reach the quarterfinals. Kontaveit and Jabeur have met on three prior occasions with the Tunisian taking two of the match-ups.

"I played Jabeur recently in Cincinnati and know her game well enough," Kontaveit said. Jabeur defeated the Estonian 2:6, 6:4, 5:7 in August. The Tunisian also won their 2018 match-up in Moscow, Kontaveit's only win comes from 2014.

--

