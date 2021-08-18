Kontaveit out in round one in Cincinnati

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Anett Kontaveit. Source: ERR
Sports

Anett Kontaveit is out of the 2021 Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati in round one, after losing in three sets to Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, 6:2, 4.6, 7:5.

In an encounter which lasted two-and-a-quarter hours, Kontaveit, ranked 29th in the world, rescued one match point in the decisive set, taking things to 5.4 after breaking her opponent's serve. However, Jabeur, ranked 22nd in the world, returned the favor in the very next game, then held her own serve to take the set 7:5, and with it, the whole match.

Jabeur won 120 of the points played to Kontaveit's 107, while the Tunisian served up six aces and committed three double faults, to Kontaveit's one ace and two double faults.

Kontaveit is still in the doubles tournament in Cincinnati, a warm-up competition ahead of the U.S. Open later this month, with her partner, Darja Kasatkina (Russia).

Last year, Kontaveit got to the quarter finals in Cincinnati, losing to current world number two Naomi Osaka.

After parting ways with Ain Suurthal as coach, in June, Kontaveit recently started working with the Russian trainer Dmitry Tursunov, on a trial basis through to the end of the U.S. Open.

Tursunov, 38, has coached Belarusian player and world number threeAryna Sabalenka, and was a top player himself, reaching round four at Wimbledon in 2005 and 2006.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:48

Health Board's cold storage malfunction due to construction error

12:17

Opposition candidates for Tallinn mayor promise changes in government

12:13

Restoration of Independence 30th anniversary celebrations Updated

11:52

Kontaveit out in round one in Cincinnati

11:21

Survey: Kaljulaid preferred choice for next president

10:56

Health Board: 287 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:28

Museum director: I'm leaning towards 'yes' answer to presidential bid offer

10:05

Coronavirus deaths five times higher in 2021 than 2020

09:42

Rein Taaramäe keeps Tour of Spain winner's shirt going into stage five

09:09

Paralympic national team presented in Tokyo

08:46

Party ratings: Reform support rising, EKRE's falling

08:16

Vaccination organization to change from central to local

17.08

Prime minister: Afghanistan, Belarus situations gravely concerning

17.08

Party ratings: Reform and EKRE tying for first place in July and August

17.08

Study: Older people more willing to produce proof of vaccination at events

17.08

UN Security Council focuses on security situation in Afghanistan

17.08

Minister: Crucial that flights between Iraq, Belarus remain grounded

17.08

Temporary ventilation systems to be tested in Tartu schools in autumn

17.08

Former MEP to start work as foreign ministry adviser

17.08

Fast economic growth may call into question building of Tallinn Hospital

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: