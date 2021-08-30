Kontaveit rises two places in world rankings after Cleveland triumph

Anett Kontaveit (right) with Kaia Kanepi. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Anett Kontaveit has risen two places in the fresh Women's Tennis Association rankings, to 28th. Kontaveit won the Tennis in the Land tournament in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday.

Kontaveit starts her U.S. Open campaign on Tuesday off the back of the Cleveland victory, her first in a WTA tournament since 2017, against veteran Australian player Samantha Stosur.

Stosur won the U.S. Open in 2011, and is currently ranked 186th in the world.

Estonia's other major tennis start, Kaia Kanepi, stays ranked 70th in the new listings.

Kanepi faces Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan in round one of the U.S. Open on Monday evening. Putinsteva is ranked 33rd in the world, and seeded 31st for the tournament.

Ashleigh Barty (Australia) continues at the top of the WTA rankings, followed by Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus), Naomi Osaka (Japan), Karolina Pliškova (Czech Republic), Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) and Sofia Kenin (U.S.).

Kontaveit's new coach, Dmitry Tursunov, who she recently started working with on an initial trial basis, is a former coach of Aryna Sabalenka.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Kontaveit rises two places in world rankings after Cleveland triumph

