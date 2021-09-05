Kontaveit out of US Open after losing three sets to Swiatek

Anett Kontaveit (WTA 28) lost to Pole Iga Swiatek (WTA 8) in the third round of the US Open 3:6, 6:4, 3:6. The match lasted two hours and 19 minutes.

Both players surrendered their serve in the middle of the first set. Swiatek managed to break the Estonian's serve again in the eighth game to win 6:3 after the next one,

Both players struggled to maintain their serve in the second set, with Kontaveit giving away two out of five and Swiatek three. Kontaveit won 6:4.

Swiatek had a 5:3 and 40:0 lead at the end of the third set but failed to capitalize on three consecutive match balls, finally winning the game on the fifth.

