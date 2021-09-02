Kaia Kanepi out of US Open

Kaia Kanepi is out of the US Open in round two after losing in straight sets to Leylah Fernandez of Canada, 7:5, 7:5.

Kanepi failed to capitalize on any of the four break-points she had in the first set – two of which were when the score line was 4:4.

At 6:5, the 18-year-old Canadian, ranked three places ahead of Kanepi at 73rd in the world, converted her first set point.

Kanepi was more decisive in set two, immediately breaking Fernandez' serve and going 2:0 up.

Three games later, things were 3:2 in favor of the Estonia, who also had a 40:30 lead in points in the sixth game, when the weather broke and the match was interrupted.

This didn't put Kanpi off too much, and with the score line 5:3 in her favor after the rain break, she dropped a game, but still had two set points in hand at 5:4.

Again, Kanepi failed to convert these set points, while Fernandez rescued two more and took the game, leveling things at 5:5.

Kanepi had no answer to the next two games, which Fernandez took, and with them the set and match.

The match lasted two hours.

Kanepi served four aces and committed the same number of double faults throughout the encounter; the figures were one and three respectively for Fernandez.

Kanepi only realized one break point out of nine; Fernandez converted three out of the same number.

Kaenpi, 35, from Haapsalu, had beaten Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) in round one.

Leylah Fernandez faces world number three Naomi Osaka (Japan) in round three. Osaka got a bye in round two after her opponent, Olga Danilovic (Serbia), pulled out due to health reasons.

Anett Kontaveit (WTA 28th) won her round one fixture against the 2011 champion, Samantha Stosur (Australia), and faces Jill Teichmann (Switzerland, WTA 44th) in round two at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York.

The pair have met on court once before, just over a year ago in Cincinnati, with Kontaveit winning in two sets.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!