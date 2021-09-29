Anett Kontaveit through to round two in Chicago

Anett Kontaveit in the ERR studios last year.
Anett Kontaveit in the ERR studios last year. Source: ERR/ Romi Hasa
Anett Kontaveit has won her first-round encounter at the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic, beating Madison Brengle (US) in straight sets, 6:4, 6:3.

Fresh off her victory in the WTA tournament Ostrava, the Czech Republic, Kontaveit started off having trouble holding her serve, though Brengle canceled this out largely by having the same issue. The Estonian missed out on converting a break point twice, but succeeded the third time and took the set 6:4.

Set two saw Kontaveit, ranked 23rd in the world, actually have her serve broken early on and found herself 3:2 down in games, but went on to take the next four and therefore the set, 6:3.

Brengle actually ended up with the better first service success rate (71 percent) than Kontaveit (63 percent). The Estonian was significantly more successful on her second serve, picking up 39 points compared with Brengle's 29 percent, and converted five out of nine break-points compared with three out of eight for the American.

Kontaveit has now won six matches in a row, most of them in two sets, and will face Mai Hontama (Japan), ranked 200th in the world, who put out Caroline Garcia (France, 59th in the world) in two sets in her round one fixture at the XS Tennis and Education Foundation, which, like most U.S. competitions, is played outdoors on hard courts.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Anett Kontaveit through to round two in Chicago

