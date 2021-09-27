Kaia Kanepi also victorious after winning Fort Worth ITF tournament

Kaia Kanepi
Kaia Kanepi
Kaia Kanepi has crowned a successful weekend for Estonian tennis with victory in the ITF Tournament in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday.

Kanepi, ranked 68th in the world, saw off Kayla Day (U.S.), ranked way down in 574th and 15 years the Estonian's junior, in straight sets, 6:2, 6:1.

The win gives Kanepi her 19th ITF win in her long career, the first of which she picked up in Tallinn over 20 years ago.

Kanepi's win complements Anett Kontaveit's WTA victory in Ostrava, the Czech Republic, also in straight sets, over Maria Sakkari (Greece).

Chicago tournament already underway, both players due to appear

The pair have no respite with the 2021 Chicago Fall Tennis Classic, which is already underway, though Kontaveit may withdraw, ERR's sports portal reports, after Sunday's final in the Czech Republic, in the city of Ostrava. She is scheduled to meet Madison Brengle (U.S., ranked 90th) in the opening round.

Kaia Kanepi, already on U.S. soil as noted, is drawn against Jill Teichmann of Swizerland. Ranked 44th in the world, Teichmann lost to Anett Kontaveit early on this month, in round two of the U.S. Open.

Top names to look out for in the Chicago tournament include world number four Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, and olympic champion and world number 11 Belinda Bencic (Swizerland) – whom Kontaveit dispatched in the quarter finals en route to her Ostrava victory.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

