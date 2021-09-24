Kaia Kanepi advances to quarterfinals in ITF tournament

Sports
Kaia Kanepi in action last year.
Kaia Kanepi in action last year. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Sports

Kaia Kanepi defeated American player Quinn Gleason 6:3, 6:2 at a ITF tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday and advanced to the quarterfinals.

Kanepi got off to a good start in the first set and opened a 3:1 lead, after which she did not allow Gleason to reach a tie and took the first set 6:3. She took a 4:0 lead to open the second set and eventually realized a 6:2 set victory to advance to the quarterfinals.

The Estonian served up three aces to the American's zero and won on 62 percent of her first serve points. Kanepi was perfect on break points on three attempts.

The Estonian defeated Sophie Chang 6:1, 5:7, 6:1 in the opening round of the tournament and will now face Emma Navarro in the quarterfinals. Kanepi is ranked first for the tournament and is the only top-200 player participating in the tournament.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

