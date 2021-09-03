Kontaveit advances in US Open after straight set victory

Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit (WTA 28th) is through to the 1/16 finals of the US Open after defeating Swiss player Jil Teichmann (WTA 44th) 6:4, 6:1.

Kontaveit was very certain in her serve to start the match and Teichmann had her hands full trying to return, saving two break points in her opening serve game. The opening set passed competitively until 4:4, when the Estonian won two consecutive games to take the opening set.

Kontaveit broke Teichmann's serve and opened a 3:0 lead in the second set. While the Swiss player won the next game, the Estonian had her sights on advancing to the next round and rattled off three straight games to realize a deciding set and match victory.

The Estonian has now seven consecutive matches, going back to a US Open warmup tournament in Cleveland, in which Kontaveit was eventually victorious.

She served up three aces and committed one double fault against Teichmann, who had one ace and two double faults. Kontaveit won 64 of all the played points to Teichmann's 49. The Estonian realized three of her six break point opportunities and saved all four of Teichmann's break point chances.

Kontaveit will face world eighth-ranked Polish player Iga Swiatek in the third round of the final Grand Slam of the year. Last year's French Open champion had to work for two hours to advance, defeating French player Fiona Ferro (WTA 74th) 3:6, 7:6(3), 6:0.

Kontaveit and Swiatek have met on three occasions with the Estonian holding a 2:1 advantage in the head-to-head match-up. They last played in the third round of the French Open this year when the Polish player ousted Kontaveit from the tournament.

