Anett Kontaveit kicks US Open off with victory over former champion

Anett Kontaveit. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit (WTA 28th) started the final Grand Slam tournament of the year with a 6:3, 6:0 victory over 2011 champion Samantha Stosur (WTA 186th).

Kontaveit and the Australian started the match competitively and traded game victories until the Estonian took off from 3:3 and realized a 6:3 set victory to close the opening set. Kontaveit did not look back once in the second set and won six consecutive games to close out the match with a 6:0 set victory.

Fresh off her second career victory at a WTA tournament in Cleveland, Ohio Saturday, Kontaveit now advances to the 1/32 finals of the US Open and will face world 44-rank Swiss player Jil Teichmann. The two have faced off once before, in 2020, when Kontaveit captured a 6:3, 6:4 win in Cincinnati.

The Estonian reached the round of 16 at the US Open last year and fell out of the competition after a 3:6, 4:6 loss to Naomi Osaka, the second loss the Estonian endured to the same opponent in less than a fortnight.

Kaia Kanepi is also through to round two of the US Open after beating Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 2:6, 7:6 (4), 6:2 in a lengthy encounter which lasted two hours and 22 minutes in the early morning hours of Tuesday Estonian time.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

