Kanepi starts Chicago tournament with a hard-earned victory

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Kaia Kanepi. Source: Social Media
Sports

Kaia Kanepi (WTA 70th) defeated Ukrainian player Anhelina Kalinina (WTA 75th) 3:6, 6:2, 7:5 in the opening round of a tournament in Chicago on Sunday night.

Kanepi fell behind 1:3 in the opening set and was not able to get back to a draw and the Ukrainian ended the set by winning two consecutive games from 4:3. The Estonian bounced back well in the second set and got off to a 4:1 start, after which she dropped one game, but realized a 6:2 set victory.

Kanepi won three consecutive games to start the deciding set and even took a 4:1 lead, after which the Ukrainian tied the set. The two players were tied at 5:5 in the third when Kanepi took two consecutive game victories to realize a 2:1 match victory.

Kanepi's opening round victory now matches her up in the round of 16 with another Ukrainian - Marta Kostyuk (WTA 56th). The 19-year old Ukrainian and 36-year old Estonian have not met on the court before.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:39

Tallinn's train stations missing bicycle parking lots

13:13

Land Board: Tallinn apartment prices up 16 percent on year

12:46

Hurdler Anna Maria Millend takes silver in U-20 championships in Kenya

12:21

Samost and Sildam: In parties' interests that president chosen by Riigikogu

12:14

Local municipality leaders want to change distribution of electoral college

11:46

Thirty-one cultural and social figures support Henn Põlluaas as president

11:20

SDE and Isamaa meeting with presidential candidate Monday Updated

11:17

Statistics: Producer price index up 15 percent on year to July

10:32

Health Board: 319 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, two deaths

10:24

Eesti Energia plans to end importing waste

09:58

Kanepi starts Chicago tournament with a hard-earned victory

09:31

Center Party says will table direct presidential elections bill

08:59

Eesti 200 hopes to see change of power in Tallinn and Tartu

08:18

New-Zealand cyclist wins Baltic Chain Tour, Karl Patrick Lauk second

22.08

Center joins Reform in support for Alar Karis presidential candidacy Updated

22.08

Health Board: 101 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, two deaths

21.08

Feature: Estonia's presidential election 2021

21.08

Defense League members to take part in Ukraine's Independence Day parade

21.08

S&P affirms Estonia's long-term rating at AA-, raises outlook

21.08

Gallery: Narva holds singing party 'Drive Slowly Over the Bridge'

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: