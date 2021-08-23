Kanepi starts Chicago tournament with a hard-earned victory
Kaia Kanepi (WTA 70th) defeated Ukrainian player Anhelina Kalinina (WTA 75th) 3:6, 6:2, 7:5 in the opening round of a tournament in Chicago on Sunday night.
Kanepi fell behind 1:3 in the opening set and was not able to get back to a draw and the Ukrainian ended the set by winning two consecutive games from 4:3. The Estonian bounced back well in the second set and got off to a 4:1 start, after which she dropped one game, but realized a 6:2 set victory.
Kanepi won three consecutive games to start the deciding set and even took a 4:1 lead, after which the Ukrainian tied the set. The two players were tied at 5:5 in the third when Kanepi took two consecutive game victories to realize a 2:1 match victory.
Kanepi's opening round victory now matches her up in the round of 16 with another Ukrainian - Marta Kostyuk (WTA 56th). The 19-year old Ukrainian and 36-year old Estonian have not met on the court before.
Editor: Kristjan Kallaste