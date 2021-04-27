Kanepi out of Madrid Open in qualifiers

Kaia Kanepi is out of the Madrid Open after losing her qualifying match in straight sets, to Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine, 6:1, 6:4.

In an encounter lasting an hour and 13 minutes, Kanepi, 35, from Haapsalu, and ranked 66th in the world, served up eight aces compared with Kozlova's three, but also committed more double faults than her opponent (three versus two).

Kanepi reached the quarter finals of the tournament back in 2013, but was knocked out in round two of the qualifying stages the last time it was held, two years ago.

Kozlova, ranked 137th in the world, next plays either Zarina Diyas (Kazakhstan, 89th) or Martina Trevisan (Italy, 100th).

Anett Kontaveit does not need to go through qualifying and starts in round one of the main event.

--

