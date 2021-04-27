Kanepi out of Madrid Open in qualifiers

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Kaia Kanepi Source: Social Media
Sports

Kaia Kanepi is out of the Madrid Open after losing her qualifying match in straight sets, to Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine, 6:1, 6:4.

In an encounter lasting an hour and 13 minutes, Kanepi, 35, from Haapsalu, and ranked 66th in the world, served up eight aces compared with Kozlova's three, but also committed more double faults than her opponent (three versus two).

Kanepi reached the quarter finals of the tournament back in 2013, but was knocked out in round two of the qualifying stages the last time it was held, two years ago.

Kozlova, ranked 137th in the world, next plays either Zarina Diyas (Kazakhstan, 89th) or Martina Trevisan (Italy, 100th).

Anett Kontaveit does not need to go through qualifying and starts in round one of the main event.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:17

Regional daily: Court to decide on Lihula shooter sentence next month

15:58

Estonia fully behind Ukraine, Riigikogu speaker tells Rada counterpart

15:29

Kanepi out of Madrid Open in qualifiers

14:48

Scientific council chief: New coronavirus strains sure to arrive

14:40

Restrictions: Grades 9 and 12 can return to school on May 3

14:33

Vaccine refusals in Ida-Viru County overburdening intensive care units

14:11

Swedbank's Estonia profits fall to €37.6 million

13:52

Tallinn mayor: City to move on with Tallinn City Hall even without Tallink

13:36

Memorandum: Rail Baltic a precondition for Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel

13:15

Bill would bar civilians from publicly wearing EDF uniforms, insignia

12:55

Spring recommendations: What to do in Estonia #6

12:17

Mass joining by Rahva Tahe members boosts Isamaa numbers 5 percent in a day

12:01

Ida-Viru County elderly vaccinations progressing poorly

11:35

Kersna: Classes 9 and 12 could also return to school on May 3

11:02

Road building in next few years to be based largely on EU funds

10:36

Expert committee to discuss lowering AstraZeneca age cap

10:34

Health Board: 459 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, three deaths

10:18

Justice minister: EU funding could lead to overheating in 2024-2025

09:55

Tartu vaccination center opens on Tuesday Updated

09:53

T1 Mall of Tallinn to go bankrupt

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: