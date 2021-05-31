Kanepi out of French Open after opening round defeat

Kaia Kanepi (WTA 66th) is out of the French Open after an opening round defeat to 2019 finalist Czech Republic player Marketa Vondroušova (WTA 21st).

Kanepi fell behind 0:3 in the opening set after losing her serve twice. She eventually climbed back into the set and equalized at 4:4, after which she won two consecutive tightly contested games to take the opening set 6:4.

The second set began with the two players trading game victories until 3:3 when the Czech took the initiative and rattled off three consecutive games to win the set 6:3, heading into a deciding set. Vondroušova added six more consecutive games to her streak from the second set and swept Kanepi 6:0 in the decider, knocking the Estonian out of the French Open.

The match-up between Kanepi and Vondroušova lasted over an hour and a half. Kanepi finished the match with two aces to Vondroušova's zero, but committed eight double faults.

The second Estonian participating in the tournament and top ranked Estonian player, Anett Kontaveit (ATP 31st), is scheduled to play her opening round match against Swiss player Viktorija Golubic (WTA 72nd) on Tuesday.

