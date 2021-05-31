Kanepi out of French Open after opening round defeat

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Kaia Kanepi. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Sports

Kaia Kanepi (WTA 66th) is out of the French Open after an opening round defeat to 2019 finalist Czech Republic player Marketa Vondroušova (WTA 21st).

Kanepi fell behind 0:3 in the opening set after losing her serve twice. She eventually climbed back into the set and equalized at 4:4, after which she won two consecutive tightly contested games to take the opening set 6:4.

The second set began with the two players trading game victories until 3:3 when the Czech took the initiative and rattled off three consecutive games to win the set 6:3, heading into a deciding set. Vondroušova added six more consecutive games to her streak from the second set and swept Kanepi 6:0 in the decider, knocking the Estonian out of the French Open.

The match-up between Kanepi and Vondroušova lasted over an hour and a half. Kanepi finished the match with two aces to Vondroušova's zero, but committed eight double faults.

The second Estonian participating in the tournament and top ranked Estonian player, Anett Kontaveit (ATP 31st), is scheduled to play her opening round match against Swiss player Viktorija Golubic (WTA 72nd) on Tuesday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:57

Forum Cinemas expected more visitors for first week of eased restrictions

15:29

Effects of bike-sharing network on Tartu's traffic too early to assess

15:05

Estonia takes up presidency of United Nations Security Council for June

14:31

Kanepi out of French Open after opening round defeat

14:01

Mass testing could be implemented at cultural venues

13:23

Tallinn street food festival delayed by two weeks

12:59

Kangert after Giro: Have not felt this fresh in years, hopeful for Olympics

12:31

Volleyball national teams have victorious weekend in European competition

11:56

Center Party deputy chairman: Ratas running for president is unlikely

11:43

Partial distance learning may return in autumn

11:36

Tikhanovskaya expects EU to impose stricter sanctions on Belarus

11:13

Health minister: Rules on events will change during summer

10:53

Gallery: Memorial plaque to author Eduard Vilde unveiled in Narva

10:34

Health Board: 59 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

10:25

Self-driving bus to be tested in Mustamäe this summer

09:53

Health Board: Drop in infections has gone beyond expectations

09:26

Estonian economy grew by 5.4 percent in the first quarter

08:53

Riigikogu party heads have begun discussing presidential candidate

08:27

Restrictions relaxed on 2+2, indoor activities, public events from May 31

30.05

Henn Põlluaas: Who else benefits from defense cuts besides Russia?

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: