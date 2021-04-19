WTA rankings: Kontaveit and Kanepi both fall by one spot

Estonian top tennis players Anett Kontaveit and Kaia Kanepi, both in competition this week, fell one spot in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings recently.

The 25-year old Anett Kontaveit is now ranked 27th worldwide after being overtaken by Tunisian Ons Jabeur, who recently reached the final in a tournament in Charleston and jumped to 25th.

Kontaveit will participate in a WTA 500 tournament in Stuttgart this week, facing off against 18-year old German player Julia Middendorf in the opening round, who is playing in her first career WTA tournament. She is ranked 40th among juniors in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) rankings.

The 35-year old Kaia Kanepi also fell by one spot and is now ranked 65th. She was passed by Montenegrin Danka Kovinic, who reached the semi-finals in the same tournament in Charleston as the aforementioned Jabeur.

Kanepi is playing in Istanbul this week in a WTA 250 tournament. She will see Kazakh player Zarina Dijas in the opening round, the fifth and tie-breaking meeting between the two players in recent years with Dijas taking the last match between the two in 2019.

Both Estonian players are likely to hit their respective courts on Tuesday.

The women's rankings are still topped by Australian player Ashleigh Barty, followed by Japanese player Naomi Osaka and Romanian Simona Halep. Novak Djokovic continues his reign over the men's rankings, followed by Russian Daniil Medvedev and Austrian player Dominic Thiem.

