Kontaveit kicks off Dubai tournament with straight set victory

Tennis player Anett Kontaveit defeated Hungarian player Timea Babos in the opening round of the Dubai Duty Free tournament in straight sets.

Although Kontaveit dropped her serve to start the match, she applied her dominance in the first set thereafter - the Estonian broke on three of the Hungarian's serves and closed the first set at 6:2.

The second set went by with largely the same dynamics, as the Estonian gave away her serve in the opening game, but then rattled off six straight gems to capture match victory.

"I felt good on the court today, I am happy to reach the second round," Kontaveit said post-match. "I feel good and I am happy with my match."

Kontaveit's win came in 57 minutes. The Estonian won on 77 percent of her first serve points to the Hungarian's 35 percent. The Estonian had one ace and two double faults, Dabos also had an ace, but committed six double faults.

Kontaveit will next face off against Romanian player Sorana Cirstea, after the world 67-ranked player defeated Lesia Tsurenko in the opening round of the tournament.

Kontaveit is on a considerable hot streak, having defeated recent Aussie Open finalist Jennifer Brady and former first-ranked player in the world Angelique Kerber, both in under an hour. She was eventually bounced from the tournament by Petra Kvitova.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!