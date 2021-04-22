Kontaveit reaches quarterfinals in Stuttgart after defeating Sofia Kenin

Kontaveit and Kenin played for a little over an hour and a half. The Estonian was dominant in her serve during the opening set, losing just one point on her first serves. Altogether, Kontaveit only lost six points on her serve games while also putting Kenin under constant pressure during her serves. The first set went by with the players trading game wins until 5:5, when Kontaveit took the reigns and closed out the opening set at 7:5.

Kontaveit fell behind 0:2 in the second set after losing her serve in the first game but then rattled off five consecutive games to take a 5:2 lead. Her serve did not falter as she won on 76.2 percent of her first serves while serving up seven aces in the second set. Kenin did climb back into the second set and reached 5:4, but the Estonian was able to capitalize on her third match point to close out the set at 6:4.

Kontaveit served up 12 aces and committed two double faults, Kenin served two aces and had four double faults. Kontaveit eventually won points on 66.2 percent of her serves and 46.4 percent on her returns (53.6 and 33.8 percent for Kenin, respectively). The Estonian took 82 of the total 149 points won in Wednesday's match.

"I am very happy that I was able to win. She is a very good player and it was a tough match, Iam happy that I won," Kontaveit said in the post-match court interview. "I felt I had chances in the first set that I did not use and I was not happy with myself, but I was able to win the set and I felt like it made me more open, I played better in the second set."

Kontaveit will see the winner of the meeting between Arina Sabalenka (WTA 7th) and Anna-Lena Friedsam (WTA 125th) around 2 p.m. Estonian time on Thursday in the quarterfinals on Friday.

