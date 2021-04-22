Kontaveit reaches quarterfinals in Stuttgart after defeating Sofia Kenin

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Anett Kontaveit. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Sports

Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit defeated world fourth-ranked Sofia Kenin 2:0 (7:5, 6:4) in the round of 16 of a WTA 500 tournament in Stuttgart and advanced to the quarterfinals.

Kontaveit and Kenin played for a little over an hour and a half. The Estonian was dominant in her serve during the opening set, losing just one point on her first serves. Altogether, Kontaveit only lost six points on her serve games while also putting Kenin under constant pressure during her serves. The first set went by with the players trading game wins until 5:5, when Kontaveit took the reigns and closed out the opening set at 7:5.

Kontaveit fell behind 0:2 in the second set after losing her serve in the first game but then rattled off five consecutive games to take a 5:2 lead. Her serve did not falter as she won on 76.2 percent of her first serves while serving up seven aces in the second set. Kenin did climb back into the second set and reached 5:4, but the Estonian was able to capitalize on her third match point to close out the set at 6:4.

Kontaveit served up 12 aces and committed two double faults, Kenin served two aces and had four double faults. Kontaveit eventually won points on 66.2 percent of her serves and 46.4 percent on her returns (53.6 and 33.8 percent for Kenin, respectively). The Estonian took 82 of the total 149 points won in Wednesday's match.

"I am very happy that I was able to win. She is a very good player and it was a tough match, Iam happy that I won," Kontaveit said in the post-match court interview. "I felt I had chances in the first set that I did not use and I was not happy with myself, but I was able to win the set and I felt like it made me more open, I played better in the second set."

Kontaveit will see the winner of the meeting between Arina Sabalenka (WTA 7th) and Anna-Lena Friedsam (WTA 125th) around 2 p.m. Estonian time on Thursday in the quarterfinals on Friday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:16

Estonian government endorses €4 million aid for bus companies

15:52

Mart Laar: We need to forget about Russia for a little while

15:14

Tallinn struggling to stop homeless 'paperman' polluting fountains

14:53

No preferential vaccination of essential workers in May

14:40

Chair of Isamaa on best practice document

14:19

Theaters and cinemas unhappy with government straying from crisis exit plan

13:56

Europe's coronavirus passport to be ready in June

13:20

Jüri Luik: Putin afraid to repeat Gorbachev's path

12:55

EKRE introduces 700 amendment proposals to block EU recovery fund

12:52

Singer Lea Dali Lion dies

12:24

NATO jets scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea

11:47

Gallery: F-15E Strike Eagles over Estonia

11:12

Epp Mäe reaches European championships finals

10:44

Survey: Pollsters split on most popular presidential candidate

10:35

Health Board: 436 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 11 deaths

10:20

Fischer: Scientific council would have sent more children back to school

10:09

Teachers, police officers and cultural workers salaries to rise in 2022

09:41

Tänak opens WRC Croatia Rally with fourth-place shakedown finish

09:17

AstraZeneca, Moderna continue to reduce vaccine deliveries to Estonia

08:49

President: Afghanistan must not slip off international radar

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: