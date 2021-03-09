Kontaveit through to Dubai last 16 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Anett Kontaveit. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Sports

Anett Kontaveit is through to the round of 16 at the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, after beating Romanian Sorana Cîrstea in two, closely-fought sets, 6:4, 7:5.

Kontaveit, ranked 43 places above her opponent at 24th in the world, didn't get off to the best of starts, with her service broken in the opening game and then losing the second. However, after winning four games in a row, and pulling back three break points in the next game, the scoreline was nearly 5:2 in the Estonian's favor, but Cirstea managed instead to hang on till things were 4:3, then pull level in the enxt game.

Kontaveit held her serve in the next game and broke Cirstea's after things were 40:15 in her favor in the following, taking the set 6:4.

As an indicator of how close things were, only three points separated the players in the opening set, ERR's sports portal reports.

Set two continued in similar fashion, if not even more combative, with both players saving break points mid-way through the set until it was 5:4 to Kontaveit. The Romanian saved her service again to make it 5:5, but it was all Kontaveit thereafter as the Estonian, 25, from Tallinn, first held her serve, then gave herself two matchpoints in the next. While Cirstea held the first one, a double fault cost her the second, and with it the encounter.

Kontaveit's next opponent on the hard courts of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is World number 8 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. The pair have met twice before, the last time in Doha last year, while the Belarusian has won both the encounters. Estonia's other major tennis star, Kaia Kanepi, is already out of the contest, after losing in round one to Shelby Rogers  of the U.S. Rogers still has her next game to play, versus Belgian Elise Mertens.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:42

Government providing €8.5 million in tourist sector aid

17:40

Leading politicians react to lock-down: Clear signals, leadership needed

16:56

Latvian, Estonian language promotion award open for nominations

16:12

Electoral office preparing for autumn's elections, e-voting likely a boon

15:14

Kontaveit through to Dubai last 16

15:06

Tallinn mayor calls for coronavirus national emergency situation

14:59

Latvian prime minister: Latvia ready to help treat Estonian covid patients

14:30

Weather Service issues glazed ice and snow warning

14:02

Third Finnish-Estonian future cooperation study launched

13:38

State in €10-million Swedish anti-tank weapons procurement

13:08

Equality commissioner: Society still hasn't adjusted to women working

13:07

Minister: New school restrictions in force until April 12

12:43

Tallinn ambulance chief: COVID-19 challenges spells change of tactics

12:16

Professor: Relaxation of restrictions at end of April is 'realistic'

11:48

Court rules Yugoslav war criminals must remain behind bars in Tartu

11:22

Gallery: Wind blows piles of sea ice ashore in Lääne County

10:52

Kaljulaid meets with Spanish leaders in Madrid

10:48

Health Board: 1,308 cases of coronavirus diagnosed

10:23

Government to hold online meetings until end of March

09:57

Statistics: Tourist figures fall by nearly 60 percent on year to January

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: