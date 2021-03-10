Kontaveit crashes out of Dubai tournament after loss to world number eight

Anett Kontaveit is out of the Dubai Tennis Championships after losing in straight sets to Belarusian player Aryna Sabalenka, 6:3, 6:2, ERR's sports portal reports.

World number eight Sabalenka, 22, on form since well before the Australian Open last month, continued to play strongly, hitting six aces and winning 78 percent of her first service points (compared with Kontaveit's 61 percent).

Kontaveit, 25, ranked 24th in the world, only got in position to break her opponent's serve once, but was unable to do so.

The entire encounter lasted an hour and six minutes; Sabalenka will meet either Iga Świątek (Poland) or Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) in the quarter finals.

--

